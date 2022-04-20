STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri legal exercise, nothing to do with religion: BJP

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the politics being played by opposition parties over the issue is saddening and accused them of bringing a 'religious angle'.

Published: 20th April 2022 08:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 08:33 PM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Wednesday rebutted the Opposition's allegation that Muslims were picked out during a demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, saying this was a legal exercise which had nothing to do with religion.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra said the politics being played by opposition parties over the issue is saddening and accused them of bringing a "religious angle" into a host of issues since 2014 to foment instability to attack the Centre.

"As far as the BJP government is concerned, our only mantra is sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas, sabka prayas. Every project and policy of the (Narendra) Modi government has been an inclusive exercise that has catered to every section of the society, without any kind of distinction along the lines of caste, creed and religion," Patra said.

Several opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi of the Congress, attacked the Centre over the use of bulldozers in violence-hit areas of Delhi and Madhya Pradesh and alleged that it amounted to demolishing India's constitutional values and targeted the poor and minorities.

The Supreme Court stalled the anti-encroachment drive conducted by municipal authorities in violence-hit Jahangirpuri after taking note of a plea of the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that buildings belonging to Muslim riots accused are being razed.

Jahangirpuri witnessed violent clashes, including stone pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident were injured in the clashes.

