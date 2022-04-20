NSA slapped on five held in Jahangirpuri violence, high security in place

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has slapped the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on five persons arrested in connection with Jahangirpuri violence, even as the BJP and AAP accused each other of links with the “main conspirator”.

Sources said that among those booked under the NSA are Ansar, the alleged “main conspirator” behind the violence, and Sonu, who was seen in a video opening fire. However, the situation in Jahangirpuri is heading towards normalcy while heavy deployment of security personnel in the violence-hit area is still in place. Some of the shops in the area have opened and the movement of people is becoming normal.

The road in front of the mosque in C block where the procession was allegedly attacked has been shut and the entire area has been cordoned off with barricades by police. Police have also pitched tents near the barricades.

Currently over 500 police personnel and six companies of additional force have been deployed in the area round the clock. Besides, a total of 80 tear gas gun parties and water cannons have been deployed and drones are also being used in sensitive areas for rooftop surveillance.

All senior officers have been instructed to be on the spot to avoid any untoward incident. On Monday, a peace march was organised by the police, along with the members of Aman Committee in the area. On Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said that the presence of police personnel in sensitive areas, including Jahangirpuri, will continue till the situation becomes normal. Asthana said, “We have deployed adequate force not only in Jahangirpuri, but in other areas as well.”