STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP seeks action against AAP's Atishi over Kerala officials 'visiting' Delhi school

Another Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the "Delhi model" has been "exposed" with the Kerala education minister denying Atishi's claim.

Published: 25th April 2022 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MLA Atishi

AAP MLA Atishi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Latching on the Kerala minister's denial that no officials from the state visited Delhi to learn about the education model of the Kejriwal government, the BJP on Sunday demanded action against AAP MLA Atishi for her "false" claim.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty in a tweet said that no "officials" from the state visited Delhi to learn about the education model of the Kejriwal government as was claimed by AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Visit of Kerala educationists to Delhi triggers a war of words on Twitter

Atishi, MLA from Kalkaji constituency in Delhi, had tweeted "It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt's idea of nation building. Development through collaboration."

Sivankutty retweeted Atishi's tweet, commenting, "Kerala's Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the 'Delhi Model'. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the 'Kerala Model' last month. We would like to know which 'officials' were welcomed by the AAP MLA."

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds education portfolio, to clarify whether any official delegation of Kerala had visited a Delhi government school on Saturday or take action against Atishi for her "false" claim.

"It is surprising how Atishi can make such false claims violating state protocol for political gimmick," Kapoor said.

Another Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the "Delhi model" has been "exposed" with the Kerala education minister denying Atishi's claim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atishi Delhi school V Sivankutty
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp