BJP seeks action against AAP's Atishi over Kerala officials 'visiting' Delhi school

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Latching on the Kerala minister's denial that no officials from the state visited Delhi to learn about the education model of the Kejriwal government, the BJP on Sunday demanded action against AAP MLA Atishi for her "false" claim.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty in a tweet said that no "officials" from the state visited Delhi to learn about the education model of the Kejriwal government as was claimed by AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday.

Atishi, MLA from Kalkaji constituency in Delhi, had tweeted "It was wonderful to host officials from Kerala at one of our schools in Kalkaji. They were keen to understand and implement our education model in their state. This is @ArvindKejriwal Govt's idea of nation building. Development through collaboration."

Sivankutty retweeted Atishi's tweet, commenting, "Kerala's Dept of Education has not sent anyone to learn about the 'Delhi Model'. At the same time, all assistance was provided to officials who had visited from Delhi to study the 'Kerala Model' last month. We would like to know which 'officials' were welcomed by the AAP MLA."

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds education portfolio, to clarify whether any official delegation of Kerala had visited a Delhi government school on Saturday or take action against Atishi for her "false" claim.

"It is surprising how Atishi can make such false claims violating state protocol for political gimmick," Kapoor said.

Another Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana said the "Delhi model" has been "exposed" with the Kerala education minister denying Atishi's claim.