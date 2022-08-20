Home Cities Delhi

Delhi liquor policy: AAP workers detained for protesting against CBI raid

After the information of the raid spread, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters came to Mathura Road near Sisodia’s residence and started protesting.

Police detain AAP supporters outside Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’ residence during a CBI raid on Friday (Photo |Shekhar Yadav)

By Amit Pandey
NEW DELHI:  Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the police deployment outside his home was intensified to control the law and order situation.

A team of CBI reached Manish Sisodia’s residence on Friday morning. The minister shared the information about the raid on Twitter. After the information of the raid spread, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters came to Mathura Road near Sisodia’s residence and started protesting.

Sunita Nagiya, a female worker, who reached Sisodia’s residence said, “The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is misusing the investigating agency against a minister, who is doing exemplary work in improving education. The BJP does not want our children in IITs and other prestigious institutes.”

Another party worker, Adil Khan said that BJP is intimidated by the success of the AAP. “They fear that they will face defeat in Gujarat as well,” he said. The party workers claimed that an article published in The New York Times, praising the work of Sisodia, is the main reason behind the raids.

Looking at the situation, the Delhi Police barricaded the lane outside his home and restricted the movement of the common passers-by. The police later imposed section144 and urged the supporters not to gather there. 

Police announced that as it is a New Delhi area and adjacent to the Supreme Court, any type of gathering or protest is not permissible there. Police also arranged the buses for the detention of the protesters.
Later, the Police detained several AAP protesters after they did not heed the police warning.

A senior police officer said that the party supporters came to Mathura Road near the residence of the deputy CM and started protesting. “They have been removed from the spot on Mathura Road and taken to Vasant Kunj police station in buses,” the officer said.

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at the residences of Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna at 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. 

The central agency had registered the FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought in November last year.

