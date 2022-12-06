Home Cities Delhi

Live-in partners make ‘fake’ call of burglary, Delhi cops file case

The police traced the stolen DVR from a nearby garbage dump and when the CCTV footage was retrieved, the woman could be seen scattering the household items all over.

Published: 06th December 2022 07:46 AM

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 42-year-old man and his 26-year-old live-in partner, both separately married, were caught for allegedly making a fake PCR call about a burglary in their house in north Delhi’s Virender Nagar, the police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Dheeraj Gupta and his live-in partner, November 29 made a PCR call of theft at their house at Burari police station.

“On reaching their house, the police found that the household items were strewn on the floor. In their complaint the couple stated that at the time of the incident no one was present in the house,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. They also mentioned that the CCTV camera installed in the house was also taken away by the burglars.

They also said that jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh and cash worth Rs 9 lakh were stolen by unidentified people by breaking the locks. But their statements started changing as the investigations progressed, the official said.

“For a couple of days, they introduced themselves as husband and wife and later on it was found that both of them were married to separate persons and were staying together as live-in partners,” said a police official.

Upon interrogation, the woman cracked and confessed to attempting to frame her ex-husband, who resides in Panipat, for the burglary. The police traced the stolen DVR from a nearby garbage dump and when the CCTV footage was retrieved, the woman could be seen scattering the household items all over. “When the couple was confronted with the evidence both pleaded that their family life will end if the truth came out. They even refused to file an FIR,” the official said.

Now, the duo is the prime suspect in the crime. The police registered an FIR under section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 457 (lurking, house-trespass) of the IPC. The official said the couple is now not cooperating in the police investigation. During the probe, it was also learnt that through this fake burglary call, the woman wanted to frame her husband.

“Based on the evidence, suitable legal action against the two is being contemplated for falsely calling the police to a fictitious crime scene with the intention to frame another man in order to settle enmity, and possibly misappropriation of property,” official said, adding the investigation is underway.

