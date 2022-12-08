Nuts about nutmeg

Deepika Rathod By

Express News Service

Nutmeg is a super spice that’s been used across civilisations for ages and apart from its culinary benefits, it is also known for its medicinal properties. This powerful spice has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti bacterial, antimicrobial, etc., properties. It is also super rich in magnesium, manganese, calcium, potassium, copper, vitamin B1 and B6.

Nutmeg has fantastic pain-relieving properties. One can mix three to four drops of nutmeg essential oil with a tbsp or two carrier oils such as sesame oil or coconut oil. Apply on the pain areas to get relief from muscle soreness. Since this is a natural remedy, it will take some time to work on the body. Also, due to its anti-inflammatory nature, it reduces inflammation in various body parts.

A majority of Indian spices are great when it comes to healing digestive ailments and nutmeg isn’t far behind. Adding a dash of nutmeg powder in the food helps stimulate digestive enzymes, which works on proper digestion and absorption of food and this prevents bloating, constipation, and gut-related issues. It works as a prebiotic—the food for your good bacteria or probiotics. Probiotics help in improving gut health by washing off bad bacteria. Its anti-inflammatory properties work wonders to reduce gut lining inflammation, but use it wisely, as per your body’s response.

Nutmeg comes under the category of an adaptogen and research also shows that it has neuroprotective properties, both of which work with the brain and nerve function. Around the wedding season, many get anxious on their big day and nutmeg can come to your rescue. Add a pinch of one-fourth teaspoon of nutmeg powder in warm water, warm organic A2 milk, or warm almond milk.

Take it any time of the day, preferably night because this will also have a sleep inducing effect. Given this property plus the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, nutmeg works on reducing stress at a cellular level and is great for people who are anxious, etc. Nutmeg is also an aphrodisiac food—it can stimulate sexual desire and increases pleasure performance. Two pinches of nutmeg when mixed with honey and warm milk and consumed will improve libido.

Even though it is good for health, do not take more nutmeg powder; it may cause heart palpitations. It’s better to use less than 1/4th of tsp per day to get maximum benefits. This spice has so many medicinal values, so let’s start going back to the roots and using it for its healing properties.

Deepika Rathod

Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems.

The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

