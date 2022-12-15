Home Cities Delhi

Delhi acid attack survivor conscious; notice sent to e-commerce firms for selling acid

During interrogation, it was learnt that one of the accused and the victim had been friends till September and that he lived in her neighbourhood.

A screengrab from the CCTV footage of the acid attack on minor girl in Delhi (Photo | ANI Twitter)

NEW EDLHI: The 17-year-old acid attack survivor continues to remain in the burns ICU of Safdarjung Hospital and is conscious, a doctor said.

Two masked men on a bike threw acid on the girl minutes after she left her west Delhi home for school on Wednesday, leaving her with serious injuries.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident, leading to an outrage with many raising questions over the availability of acid in markets despite a ban.

"The patient is conscious, well oriented and afebrile. She has suffered 8 per cent chemical burns on the face. Eyes have also been affected. Treatment is on. Ophthalmologists are also providing conservative and supportive treatment. She continues to be in the Burn ICU," a senior doctor said.

Three people -- prime accused Sachin Arora and his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) -- have been arrested, police said.

During interrogation, it was learnt that Arora and the victim were friends till September. They fell out and this led the accused to attack her, Hooda said, adding that he lived in the girl's neighbourhood.

Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Sagar Preet Hooda told a press conference that the acid used in the attack was procured through an e-commerce portal and payment was made by Arora through an e-wallet.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued notices to two e-commerce firms for allegedly allowing the sale of acid on their platform.

The DCW has sought a detailed action taken report from the two firms by December 20.

