Delhi Acid attack: 2-day police custody for accused

Cops have asked online platform Flipkart to expalin compliance of regulations related to the sale of acid

By Ujwal Jalali
NEW DELHI:  A local court on Thursday sent the three accused in the case of a gruesome acid attack on a 17-year-old schoolgirl, to 2-day police custody remand, a senior Delhi Police official said. He said that all the three accused, identified as Sachin Arora (20), and his two associates, identified as Harshit Aggarwal alias Honey (19) and Virender Singh alias Sonu (22), were produced before a Metropolitan Magistrate earlier after which their police custody remand for two days was obtained.

The victim — a 17-year-old girl who was on her way to school, was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by two motorcycle-borne men (Sachin and Harshit). She suffered severe burn injuries on her face, forehead, and eyes.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Wardhan said that it was found that the acid was procured online through Flipkart.“Notice has been sent to Flipkart to provide information regarding the seller and the particular transaction. They have been asked about the compliance of regulations related to the sale of acid,” said Wardhan.

The prime accused, Sachin Arora, was known to the victim and they were on friendly terms till September 2022.  They had a fallout after September which led the accused to commit the crime. The accused Harshit was driving the motorcycle at the time of the incident while Sachin, who was the pillion rider, threw acid on the victim.

The third accused Virender aided them by being part of the criminal conspiracy. At the time of the incident, he took his scooter and mobile of Sachin with him to another location so as to create an alibi and mislead the investigation.

Meanwhile, the 17-year-old acid attack survivor continues to remain under observation at the Safdarjung hospital.  Delhi Police has issued a notice to the e-commerce company Flipkart seeking details of the order placed by the accused in the west Delhi acid attack case, just a day after the shocking incident.

