Home Cities Delhi

Delhi teacher hits Class 5 girl with scissors, throws her off first floor of school building

A huge crowd gathered at the school following the incident that took place at the Prathmik Vidyalaya in central Delhi's Model Basti area, police said.

Published: 16th December 2022 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2022 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

classroom-desks-schools-students

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A teacher has been arrested and booked for an attempt to murder after she allegedly hit a Class 5 student with scissors before throwing her off the first floor of the school building on Friday.

The student, aged 11 years, sustained multiple fractures on her face and is admitted to the maxillofacial ward of Safdarjung Hospital. The child was initially admitted to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital. Her current condition is said to be stable.

The incident was reported at MCD-run Nigam Prathmik Balika Vidyalaya in the Karol Bagh area on Friday morning. The accused teacher, identified as 26-year-old Geeta Rani Deshwal, was arrested after the student’s parents lodged an FIR.

According to DCP (Central), Shweta Chauhan, “A case of attempt to murder under IPC Section 307 is being lodged based on the eyewitnesses’ account.” According to the FIR, before pushing the child from the balcony of the school, Deshwal allegedly chopped her hair using a pair of scissors and also assaulted her with it.

Police said the motive behind the teacher’s behaviour is not clear yet and the probe is on. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended Deshwal after the incident. The civic agency said it will bear all the expenses for the student’s treatment.

“Further probe is on and departmental inquiry will be conducted expeditiously,” the MCD added. Earlier in the day, a team from the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights visited the girl at Bara Hindu Rao Hospital. Later, the child rights body directed the local SHO to inquire into the matter and submit an action taken report by December 20.

ALSO READ | UP shocker as teacher drills into boy’s palm

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
teacher hits student Delhi school Prathmik Vidyalaya Municipal Corporation of Delhi
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Division of assets: SC to hear Andhra Pradesh's plea in 2nd week of January
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
No SC benches to be available during winter vacation: CJI DY Chandrachud
Rajnath Singh with Army Chief General Manoj Pande, CDS General Anil Chauhan, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari pays tribute at the National War Memorial on the occasion of Vijay Diwas. (Photo | PTI)
1971 war was triumph of humanity over inhumanity: Rajnath Singh
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CUET 2023 to be held from May 21 to 31, NEET-UG May 7: NTA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp