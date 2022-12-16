Delhi teacher hits Class 5 girl with scissors, throws her off first floor of school building

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A teacher has been arrested and booked for an attempt to murder after she allegedly hit a Class 5 student with scissors before throwing her off the first floor of the school building on Friday.

The student, aged 11 years, sustained multiple fractures on her face and is admitted to the maxillofacial ward of Safdarjung Hospital. The child was initially admitted to Bara Hindu Rao Hospital. Her current condition is said to be stable.

The incident was reported at MCD-run Nigam Prathmik Balika Vidyalaya in the Karol Bagh area on Friday morning. The accused teacher, identified as 26-year-old Geeta Rani Deshwal, was arrested after the student’s parents lodged an FIR.

According to DCP (Central), Shweta Chauhan, “A case of attempt to murder under IPC Section 307 is being lodged based on the eyewitnesses’ account.” According to the FIR, before pushing the child from the balcony of the school, Deshwal allegedly chopped her hair using a pair of scissors and also assaulted her with it.

Police said the motive behind the teacher’s behaviour is not clear yet and the probe is on. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended Deshwal after the incident. The civic agency said it will bear all the expenses for the student’s treatment.

“Further probe is on and departmental inquiry will be conducted expeditiously,” the MCD added. Earlier in the day, a team from the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights visited the girl at Bara Hindu Rao Hospital. Later, the child rights body directed the local SHO to inquire into the matter and submit an action taken report by December 20.

