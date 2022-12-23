Home Cities Delhi

India abstain from UN vote on release of Aung San Suu Kyi, end Myanmar strife

The 15-nation UNSC, under India’s presidency this month, adopted the resolution after 12 members voted in favour. This is the first Security Council resolution adopted on Myanmar in 74 years.

Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi (File photo| AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India abstained in the UN Security Council on a draft resolution that demanded an immediate end to violence in Myanmar and urged the military junta to release political prisoners, including State Counsellor (equivalent to a prime minister) Aung San Suu Kyi. China and Russia also abstained from voting.

The 15-nation UNSC, under India’s presidency this month, adopted the resolution after 12 members voted in favour. This is the first Security Council resolution adopted on Myanmar in 74 years. The only other UNSC resolution on Myanmar was in 1948 after the country formerly known as Burma got independence from Britain when the Council recommended to the General Assembly “that the Union of Burma” be admitted to the membership in the United Nations.

“The complex situation in Myanmar calls for an approach of quiet and patient diplomacy,’’ said India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj. She said any other course will not help in resolving the long-standing issues, which have prevented enduring peace, stability, progress and democratic governance.

“Under the current circumstances, we are of the considered view that a UNSC resolution may entrench the parties in their inflexible positions rather than encourage them to pursue an inclusive political dialogue,’’ said Kamboj. However, India asserted that it calls upon all parties for an immediate cessation of hostilities and initiate an inclusive political dialogue for the restoration of democracy.

