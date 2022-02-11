Karnataka hijab row sparks protests in Shaheen Bagh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A group of burkha-clad women of Shaheen Bagh took to the streets on Thursday evening to register their protest against the hijab diktat in state government-run colleges in Karnataka.

In the protest on the streets of Delhi, women held placards with the words ‘Hijab Is Our Pride’ and ‘My Head Is Covered Not My Brain’ written on them. They demanded justice. People chanted “Allahu Akbar (Allah is the greatest)” and raised slogans of “Inquilaab Zindabad”. The women protesters were seen questioning the authorties — what is the problem in wearing a hijab?

One of the protestors said, “This is nothing new. Hijab has been there since the inception of Islam. Then why has it become an issue now?”

One of the women also said that even if the Karnataka High Court order turns out to be against the Hijab, they will continue to protest because it is about their faith. A squad of policemen had gathered at the site to maintain peace and decorum. Besides women, a large number of student unions, activists and supporters of the cause participated in the protest.

One of the organisers of the protest, Riyaz, said, “The women are on the streets to fight for a basic right. We have to make sure that this issue is not touched upon ever again. India can’t become Germany or Switzerland where burkhas will be banned. We are a democractic country and we have the right of choice. The government should clarify this to avoid further protests in this regard.”

The Left-affiliated All India Students’ Association (AISA) staged a protest outside Karnataka Bhawan in solidarity with the Muslim students of Karnataka. The protesters alleged that they were “beaten” up by police, around 50 of them were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station. “Several protesters are injured,” they said.