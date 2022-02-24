STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi plans to increase sewage treatment capacity to 95 per cent by year-end: Report 

Delhi generates around 744 million gallons of sewage a day -- 80 percent of the 930 MGD water supply.

Published: 24th February 2022 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Toxic foam floats in the Yamuna river at ITO bridge

Toxic foam floats in the Yamuna river at ITO bridge. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi will be able to treat around 95 percent of the wastewater by the end of the year, which will help reduce the pollution load in the Yamuna River, according to Delhi Jal Board's projections.

Delhi generates around 744 million gallons of sewage a day -- 80 percent of the 930 MGD water supply.

The 34 sewage treatment plants operational at 20 locations across Delhi can treat up to 597 MGD of sewage and have been utilising around 90 per cent (514 MGD) of their capacity.

Untapped wastewater from unauthorised colonies and jhuggi-jhopri clusters, and poor quality of treated wastewater discharged from WWTPs is the main reason behind high levels of pollution in the river.

According to a report submitted to the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, the Delhi Jal Board plans to augment its sewage treatment capacity by 130 MGD by December, 2022.

The treatment capacity will be increased by 20 MGD at the Kondli STP, 40 MGD at Rithala STP, 30 MGD at Okhla STP and 40 MGD at Coronation Pillar STP.

ALSO READ: NGT asks 100 industrial units in Maharashtra to pay Rs 186 crore compensation for water pollution

Thus, Delhi will be able to effectively treat 707 MGD (95 percent) of wastewater by the end of this year, it said.

The treatment capacity will be further increased to 903 MGD by June, 2023 to accommodate the future increase in sewage generation with the construction of 48 new STPs and decentralised STPs in outer Delhi, new STPs at Delhi Gate (10 MGD) and Sonia Vihar (7 MGD) and capacity augmentation of existing STPs through latest technology.

The construction of 48 new STPs and DSTPs in outer Delhi will increase the treatment capacity by 92 MGD and the DJB will be able to treat 87 MGD more wastewater after capacity augmentation of the existing STPs.

The DJB is also rehabilitating its existing STPs to meet the new standards for wastewater prescribed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee.

Delhi generates around 720 million gallons of wastewater a day.

ALSO READ: NGT directs state pollution bodies to file reports on e-waste recycling industries

The 35 STPs located at 20 locations across Delhi can treat up to 597 MGD of sewage and have been utilizing around 90 percent of their capacity.

According to the DPCC, biological oxygen demand, total suspended solids and total nitrogen in the treated wastewater should be 10 milligrams per litre or less.

Chemical oxygen demand should be less than 50 mg per litre, and ammoniacal nitrogen and phosphate should be below 5mg per litre and 2 mg per litre, respectively.

On an average, 24 out of the 34 STPs in the national capital did not meet the prescribed standards for wastewater over the last one year, according to government data.

Of the 13 common effluent treatment plants in industrial areas across Delhi, only six comply with the DPCC standards for wastewater on an average.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
delhi sewage wastewater Pollution Yamuna river
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp