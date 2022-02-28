Delhi's new booze policy will encourage drinking among women, they will pass out on streets: BJP MP 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Hans Raj Hans on Monday said that the new excise policy of the AAP government in the national capital would increase liquor consumption and encourage women to drink.

The Sufi-singer-turned politician further said women drinking at ‘pink thekas’ (liquor vends exclusively for women) would enable them to initiate domestic quarrels.

“Earlier, a man would get drunk and ill-treat and abuse women. What will be the scene when the woman comes home drunk from these pink thekas. She will slap her husband twice-thrice. We should inculcate good values in mothers, sisters, daughters, and children instead of promoting alcoholism. We should talk about spirituality but pink thekas are being opened here in Delhi,” said Hans.

The northwest Delhi MP was speaking at a press conference organised by the Delhi BJP on a ‘referendum’ to be conducted by the party to seek public opinion about the excise policy.

ALSO READ | Delhi BJP to hold referendum on Kejriwal government's new excise policy

Expressing his concerns further, Hans said that he is not sure about the fate of the city if this (opening of pink outlets) is not stopped.

“Will a person who loves his family and friends and is concerned about the next generations join this campaign? Will it be nice if women return home drunk? They will pass out on the streets and in the drains in Delhi. Please have mercy and stop,” the MP added.

According to a Delhi government official, there are no exclusive outlets proposed for women or ‘pink thekas’ under the revised policy but the licensee is free to operate a dedicated counter to facilitate them.

The BJP has been opposing the policy since the beginning which was rolled out in November mainly to augment its revenue and prevent illicit liquor trading.

“Referendum will be held on March 4 at about 1,120 places in which the opinion of about 10 lakh city residents will be taken on this crucial issue,” said Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.