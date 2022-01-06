STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi reports 15,097 new cases, 6 deaths; 15.34 per cent positivity rate

The huge spike in fresh cases over the past several days here is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 07:34 PM

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a massive surge, Delhi Thursday recorded 15,097 fresh Covid cases, the highest single-day rise since May 8, and six deaths while the positivity rate mounted to 15.34 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of new cases recorded on Thursday is 41 per cent more than the figure the day before. On Wednesday and Tuesday, 10,665 and 5,481 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent and 8.37 per cent respectively, according to official figures.

The daily cases count on Thursday was 15,097 at a positivity rate of 15.34 per cent, the latest health bulletin showed. This rise is the highest since May 8, 2021 when 17,364 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 23.34 per cent.

As many as 332 deaths were also recorded on that day. The huge spike in fresh cases over the past several days here is being recorded amid a significant jump in cases of the new Omicron variant of the virus.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi has now risen to 25,127. The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,89,463. Over 14.32 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

During the height of the second wave of the pandemic, 28,395 cases, the highest-ever single-day tally here, and 277 deaths were recorded in Delhi on April 20 last year, according to official figures.

Nine COVID-19 deaths were reported here in December last year, and seven in November, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

A total of 98,434 tests -- 80,051 RT-PCR tests and 18,383 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

