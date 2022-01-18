STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Government yoga classes a big hit, 3,000 already enrolled 

The government has employed hundreds of professionally-trained Yoga instructors to teach yoga to 40,000 people.

Published: 18th January 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga, Aasana

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The government’s initiative of free online yoga classes under ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ to assist Covid patients in boosting their immunity has been a hit among the home isolated patients as over 3,000 people have already enrolled themselves.

The government has ensured that only 15 patients will be assigned to a yoga instructor in order for the patients to receive better care and for the instructor to give each patient individual attention. Currently, the government employs hundreds of professionally-trained Yoga instructors to teach yoga to 40,000 people.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal officially announced this programme on January 11, 2022. Under this, the Health Department sends a link to those who are corona positive. Affected patients can register for online yoga classes by clicking on this link. They can select a time slot for eight one-hour classes from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7 pm.

Dr Munesh Kasana from East of Kailash said, “I am a doctor who has been practicing yoga for a long time. When I found I had Covid, I enrolled in online yoga classes offered by the government. The government-appointed yoga instructor taught me the yoga asanas in simple ways.”

Amresh Jha, a yoga instructor under the scheme, said, “Yoga and Pranayama are the most effective methods for maintaining physical and mental health during Covid. During the third wave, it must be  observed that most cases of infection have mild symptoms that can be treated in home isolation.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dilli Ki Yogshala COVID Patients Arvind Kejriwal Delhi CM Yoga Pranayama
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
COVID wave ebbing in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata?
A health worker collects swab sample for Covid test in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
New Covid cases dip in Karnataka, Bommai rules out lockdown
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru on Saturday.
17 days into third Covid wave, doctors already stretched
Senior citizens can get a booster shot 39 weeks after their second dose | Express
Dial Chennai Corporation helpline to get Covid booster shots at home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp