Government yoga classes a big hit, 3,000 already enrolled 

NEW DELHI: The government’s initiative of free online yoga classes under ‘Dilli Ki Yogshala’ to assist Covid patients in boosting their immunity has been a hit among the home isolated patients as over 3,000 people have already enrolled themselves.

The government has ensured that only 15 patients will be assigned to a yoga instructor in order for the patients to receive better care and for the instructor to give each patient individual attention. Currently, the government employs hundreds of professionally-trained Yoga instructors to teach yoga to 40,000 people.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal officially announced this programme on January 11, 2022. Under this, the Health Department sends a link to those who are corona positive. Affected patients can register for online yoga classes by clicking on this link. They can select a time slot for eight one-hour classes from 6 am to 11 am and 4 pm to 7 pm.

Dr Munesh Kasana from East of Kailash said, “I am a doctor who has been practicing yoga for a long time. When I found I had Covid, I enrolled in online yoga classes offered by the government. The government-appointed yoga instructor taught me the yoga asanas in simple ways.”

Amresh Jha, a yoga instructor under the scheme, said, “Yoga and Pranayama are the most effective methods for maintaining physical and mental health during Covid. During the third wave, it must be observed that most cases of infection have mild symptoms that can be treated in home isolation.”