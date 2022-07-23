Home Cities Delhi

Chitra Ramkrishna, ex-CEO of NSE, sent to 14 days in jail

“Money was laundered in phone tapping. The payments made in the phone tapping are alleged proceeds of the crime. There are shell companies.

Published: 23rd July 2022 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

Chitra Ramkrishna

Chitra Ramkrishna

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sent former National Stock Exchanges (NSE) CEO and MD, Chitra Ramkrishna to 14 days judicial custody in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to phone tapping of NSE employees between 2009 and 2017. 

The former NSE CEO was produced in the court after the expiry of her custodial remand. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey was also placed under arrest in the same matter. He is currently under nine day’s custodial remand of the ED.

“Money was laundered in phone tapping. The payments made in the phone tapping are alleged proceeds of the crime. There are shell companies. We want to know who was handling the entire operation,” the ED said.

ALSO READ | Court extends ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishnan's custody in phone tapping matter

ED arrested former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey after a second consecutive day of questioning in a case related to alleged snooping of employees at the NSE. The agency claimed that Pandey received `4.54 crore to tap the MTNL line to help Ramakrishna. Pandey said that he tapped the phone lines but didn’t do anything illegal. He said that all the equipment for tapping were made available by the NSE.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rouse Avenue Court Judicial custody money laundering case
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp