Chitra Ramkrishna, ex-CEO of NSE, sent to 14 days in jail

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court on Friday sent former National Stock Exchanges (NSE) CEO and MD, Chitra Ramkrishna to 14 days judicial custody in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to phone tapping of NSE employees between 2009 and 2017.

The former NSE CEO was produced in the court after the expiry of her custodial remand. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey was also placed under arrest in the same matter. He is currently under nine day’s custodial remand of the ED.

“Money was laundered in phone tapping. The payments made in the phone tapping are alleged proceeds of the crime. There are shell companies. We want to know who was handling the entire operation,” the ED said.

ED arrested former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey after a second consecutive day of questioning in a case related to alleged snooping of employees at the NSE. The agency claimed that Pandey received `4.54 crore to tap the MTNL line to help Ramakrishna. Pandey said that he tapped the phone lines but didn’t do anything illegal. He said that all the equipment for tapping were made available by the NSE.

