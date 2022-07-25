Lifestyle is the key

Deepika Rathod By

Express News Service

Many clients have reached out to us asking how to maintain a healthy lifestyle and stay away from diseases but we have to understand that disease management is multifactorial and there are many aspects that contribute towards it. Integrative medicine with a change in meals, physical activity, quality sleep, and emotional health are all essential as there is no one thing that can make you sick; it is a cumulative effect of bad lifestyle and eating habits. Let us look at the contributing factors towards any disease and try to work on improving the same:

Chronic constipation

When a person faces chronic constipation, that means all the toxic waste that actually needs to be out of the body, is getting accumulated in the system. These toxins will break down into acids and gases, which squeeze into the blood creating toxicity—the number one cause of inflammation. We need to keep eliminatory organs of the body clean so that there is no toxin accumulation. Increase fibre intake by eating vegetables, drink more water to flush out the toxins naturally, try one tablespoon of triphala mixed in water for seven days at bedtime so that the next morning the stomach gets clear.

Sleep deprivation

It is only when we get into a deep sleep cycle that our body undergoes proper processes for healing. But sleep deprivation doesn’t allow our body to get these benefits. It reduces immunity by 70 per cent. Low immunity can lead to several diseases in the body. Avoid light emitting gadgets before bedtime. Add a pinch of nutmeg powder in a cup of plain water or chamomile tea and sip at bedtime to calm the mind and body sleep.

Sedentary lifestyle

Lack of movement, inactivity and sitting in one place for long hours has everything to do with your immunity and will impact you badly. Lack of movement also hampers your blood circulation, so even if you are eating healthy your body will not get all the desired nutrition as the circulation is affected. Also, when we do any kind of activity our body releases feel good hormones which helps us in keeping stress at a bay, therefore improving our overall health.

Stress

A painful past, work stress, family issues, fights, deeply-rooted emotional problems, and not working on improving it at all creates chronic stress in the mind as well as the body. This will enhance cortisol production leading to increased cognitive issues, gut issues, hormonal imbalance etc. High cortisol levels also lead to metabolic disorders like hypertension, diabetes, obesity. It’s better we start working on stress with the help of deep breathing, listening to music to calm the mind, and diverting your mind with any hobby that you really enjoy doing which makes you forget everything else. Try these steps to alleviate stress and heal the body so that you stay away from diseases.

