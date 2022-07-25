Home Cities Delhi

Skywalk, kiosks to give Delhi's Nehru Place Market a new look

DDA’s Rs 182 crore project to revamp capital’s famous IT hub

Published: 25th July 2022

The market is famous for affordable computer repairing kiosks and hardware.

By Parvez Sultan
NEW DELHI: Nehru Place Market, one of the biggest commercial district centres in the national capital, is all set to get a new face as the authorities will be spending Rs 182 crore on the ‘modern transformation’ of the market. The market is famous for affordable computer repairing kiosks and hardware.  

Kaushal Kishore, minister of state in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) informed Lok Sabha recently that his ministry approved Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) proposal for redevelopment of the market with a budget of Rs 182.13 crore.

This famous ‘IT hub’ of Delhi has turned 50 this year.  The centre is being transformed into a ‘modern district centre’ with introduction of skywalk, multilevel car parking, new toilet blocks, amphitheatre and sculptures aiming to spruce up aesthetic, he said.

“The work is being undertaken for refurbishment of Nehru Place so as to redevelop it as a modern district centre. Three contractors have been appointed by the DDA for executing the work,” said Kishore. He was replying to the questions of BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat about the details of the plan.

Of the total amount, Rs 130.23 crore will come from Urban Development Fund (UDF) while the remaining amount will be taken up by the authority. Majority of the funds Rs 122.98 crore will be spent on transportation facilities.

Refurbishment of the market was long due as the complex was in dilapidated state for years due to poor upkeep and encroachment.  In-principle approval for its revamp was accorded in November 2017 and final approval was given three years later in November 2020.

Scope of work includes improvement of transportation facilities such as multi-level car parking, skywalk, among others. Shifting of sewer lines by Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has also been planned. Besides façade improvement of buildings, space for 40 hawkers and 52 kiosks will also be created. As part of social infrastructure development, an amphitheatre, art and sculpture work and landscaping have also been proposed.   

Kishore said that the redevelopment work is being monitored regularly by DDA which is the implementing agency.  The project is being implemented as per the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) amongst DDA, Municipal Corporation and Market Association.

