STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Breathe your stress out

Most stress can be combatted by developing a good breathing technique. We find out more…

Published: 06th June 2022 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2022 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

Of late, I am coming across a lot of people struggling with stress from work, studies, travel, and relationships—and all of these things running in their minds have started affecting their overall health. Why are we allowing stress to overpower our bodies and mind? We all know that stress is part and parcel of life and that is why even our body has a fight and flight mode to prepare our body from a stressful condition.

That means our sympathetic nervous system is activated wherein our nervous system prepares our body for stress by increasing our heart rate and blood flow to the muscles while decreasing blood flow to the skin and a few other organs. This consistent increase in heart rate and elevated levels of cortisol or the stress hormone can create issues by increasing our risk of hypertension, stroke etc.

That is why we have to understand that we can’t get rid of stress, but we can learn to relax instead. How you ask? With the help of oxygen, the life force within our body, we get prana—subtle energy. When we focus on deep breathing, the oxygen level helps in reducing the cortisol or stress levels in the body. Try to master the art of deep breathing and you’ll notice how instantly you are able to relax and manage the stress. Try to add a basic anulom vilom (breathing technique) in your morning routine and continue doing it throughout the day to bring in more oxygen into your body.

You will observe your breathing getting better day by day—your chest and lungs opening up slowly and gaining strength gradually. Your exhale should always be double the amount of inhale to flush out carbon dioxide and improve lung capacity.  You can follow the 3-3-6 technique wherein you inhale for 3, hold for 3, and exhale for 6 seconds or you can even try a 4-4-6 technique. The more regularly you practise deep breathing, the more you will feel calm. 

Here’s to a less stressed and more relaxed version of you!

Deepika Rathod
Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic 
Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Health Stress Skin Blood Flow Breathing
India Matters
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
BJP’s loose cannons get the stick for hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Amid targeted killings, 70 per cent Kashmiri Pandit employees flee Valley
Ramnath Kovind, Venkaiah Naidu unlikely to get another term
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Infant sold for Rs 1.5 lakh in Hyderabad, 10 arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp