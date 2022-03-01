DMRC sign pact with CPWD to set up new ‘loop corridor’ to connect Central Vista offices

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), as per which DMRC will provide technical assistance and execute service works for construction of a ‘Metro loop corridor’ to connect the existing network with the new Central Secretariat buildings under the Central Vista Area Redevelopment project.

The MoU was signed by DMRC’s Director, Business Development, Pramit Kumar Garg and PS Chauhan, Additional Director General at CPWD along with DMRC’s Managing Director, Dr. Mangu Singh and other senior officials at Metro Bhawan.

A metro loop corridor, spanning about 3kms will connect four Central Secretariat stations with the existing station will cater to the office goers. About 20,000 passengers are expected to travel in peak hours of morning and evening. The new circular line will have four metro stations and it will be built separately from the existing metro corridors — Yellow Line and Violet Line — passing through the area, the officials said.

DMRC will prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR) apart from finalising the horizontal and vertical alignment of the tracks along with sizing of facilities such as platforms, support services and maintenance facilities. It will also appoint the Detailed Design Consultant for the project. While CPWD will carry out the basic civil structure construction work, the DMRC will execute works including design and construction of control systems, signal systems, track work, rolling stock, electrical and maintenance works among others.

Presently, the DMRC is operating a network of 391 kilometres with 286 metro stations. As part of its fourth phase of expansion, the DMRC is engaged in the constructing new lines of 65 kilometres across three different corridors. The foundation stone of the Central Vista project was laid in December 2020. The infrastructural revamp envisages a new triangular Parliament building and a common Central Secretariat.

