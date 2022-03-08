STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government mulls over 'Mindset' curriculum to be part of private schools

The Kejriwal government’s Mindset Curriculums, Happiness Curriculum,  Entrepreneurship, and Deshbhakti Curriculum, will now be implemented in private schools as well.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Kejriwal government’s Mindset Curriculums, Happiness Curriculum,  Entrepreneurship, and Deshbhakti Curriculum, will now be implemented in private schools as well. Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with over 1,500 private school principals and teachers to discuss the importance of mindset curriculums and the need for its implementation across all schools of Delhi, on Monday at Thyagraj Stadium.

While addressing the principals, the Deputy CM said that all private schools should consider mindset 
curriculums in mainstream education routines. “Let us all create a new-age India’s new-age society with new-age thoughts together. Along with subjects, schools must take the responsibility of every student’s mindset,” said Sisodia. 

He added: “We must ensure that they learn to find the solution to the biggest problems of society like corruption, pollution, poverty, unemployment, women and child safety, etc. Just as any subject can’t be taught to children by teaching only one day a week, similarly, the mindset can’t be developed in children without teaching it daily. Therefore, along with commitment, private schools need to adopt the mindset curriculum scientifically.”

The Deputy Chief Minister said that fixing the government schooling system has been the most important work done by the Kejriwal government in the past seven years, in the field of education.  He added: “People had lost faith in the government school system, but our government worked hard to restore this faith by giving priority to education, which included the implementation of these curriculums. "

