Key to Health; tips from a clinical nutritionist

It has been some time since many of us have started taking care of our health. Gut health, liver, skin, and heart have become priorities in our lives. However, the least talked about subject is the pancreas. Located in the abdominal area, the pancreas converts our food into fuel or energy for all the cells in our body. Here are some of the main functions of the pancreas:

Regulation of blood sugar: Endocrine cells of the pancreas produce and release the hormones insulin and glucagon into the bloodstream, which regulate our body’s blood sugar levels.

Secreting pancreatic enzymes: The pancreas releases a few important enzymes like pancreatic amylase (digests carbs), Trypsin and Chymotrypsin (digests proteins), and pancreatic lipase (digesting fats).

If your body is acidic with the intake of excess coffee, smoking, less sleep or eating spicy food, it can decrease the right functioning of the pancreas leading to pancreatitis—inflammation of the pancreas. It is important therefore to focus on getting good quality protein, carbs, and antioxidants.

Here’s the list of food that can help take care of your pancreatic health.

Avocado: It is rich in healthy fats and contains lipase, which helps our body break down the fat from the food that we eat.

Alkaline food: It is important to maintain the pH balance of our body. To get the alkaline benefits,

add veggies and fruits to your meal.

Garlic: It not only enhances the taste of our food but also decreases blood sugar levels.

Let’s understand the importance of this tiny organ and take care of it to make sure our body functions well.

Deepika Rathod

Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic

Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.