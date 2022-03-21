We Kidney You Not; awareness about kidney health 

Deepika Rathod By

Express News Service

On March 10, we celebrated World Kidney Day to create awareness about kidney diseases and kidney health. We know the kidney has a lot of functions and one of the main ones is filtration. It filters out toxins from our system and so, if kidney function goes for a toss our body will not get cleansed properly which will lead to the accumulation of toxins and can further lead to many health issues.

Kidneys also filter extra salt, minerals, and excess calcium. If it fails to filter them out, this collection can form hard stones called kidney stones, which do not cause any problem when they are small. However, these stones can grow really big and can travel from the kidney to the bladder. During its passage in the ureters these stones can cause problems like pain, fever, discomfort, UTIs, etc.

How to stay clear of this?

Evaluate and check if you have pain in back, pain in belly area, pain at the side of the abdomen and then get yourself checked for kidney stones. Other symptoms can be painful urination or a burning sensation while urinating, frequent UTIs etc. If you ever notice blood in the urine then you have to meet your doctor.

How to avoid the situation?

l It is important to get yourself tested if you have the above symptoms, seek medical advice, and see how big the stone is. These stones may cause infection and irreversible damage to the kidney. Follow what your doctor says to improve your kidney health in general too.

Kidney beans or rajma: Soak it for 18 to 24 hours, pressure cook it and then make a normal curry with hing and few spices. Kidney beans have the ability to break down kidney stones because it is rich in fibre.

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV) breaks down into acetic acid in the body, which can break down stones formed by calcium oxalates and also keep your body alkaline which enhances healing. Mix 1tbsp of ACV in a glass of water and have it 30 minutes before lunch and dinner.

Boil a tablespoon of dried basil leaves in a cup of water for four to five minutes and drink thrice a day. Basil breaks down into acetic acid which in turn helps to break down a stone and relieves pain or discomfort. It is antioxidant and anti-inflammatory in nature.

People who have low water intake or are dehydrated have a tendency to allow more stones to be formed in the kidneys. Hydrating yourself is the best way to dilute the stone forming minerals and then eliminating it.

Celery juice helps lower the toxins from kidneys that contribute to stone formation. Blending one to two celery stalks with water and drinking a glass everyday is helpful.

Take care and seek medical help whenever needed. When you start using the above remedies don’t exchange it with any of your medicines.

Deepika Rathod

Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.