Delhi wastewater treatment capacity to be up by 57 per cent

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday said it will increase its wastewater treatment capacity by 57 per cent (326 million gallons a day) by June 2023. Delhi generates around 744 million gallons of sewage a day. The DJB supplies 930 MGD of water to the city.

The 35 sewage treatment plants at 20 locations across Delhi can treat up to 577 MGD of sewage and have been utilising around 90 per cent (514 MGD) of their capacity. Untapped wastewater from unlicensed colonies and jhu-ggi-jhopri clusters, and poor quality of treated wastewater discharged from WWTPs is the reason behind pollution in the Yamuna river.

At a review meeting chaired by CM Arvind Kejriwal, DJB officials said the rehabilitation and construction of new STPs will increase treatment capacity by 326 MGD by June 2023. The rehabilitation of the existing STPs in Okhla, Kondli, Rithala, Sonia Vihar and Delhi Gate will increase treatment capacity by 147 MGD by June 2023, data showed.