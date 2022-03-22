STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi wastewater treatment capacity to be up by 57 per cent

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday said it will increase its wastewater treatment capacity by 57 per cent (326 million gallons a day) by June 2023.

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Monday said it will increase its wastewater treatment capacity by 57 per cent (326 million gallons a day) by June 2023. Delhi generates around 744 million gallons of sewage a day. The DJB supplies 930 MGD of water to the city.

The 35 sewage treatment plants at 20 locations across Delhi can treat up to 577 MGD of sewage and have been utilising around 90 per cent (514 MGD) of their capacity. Untapped wastewater from unlicensed colonies and jhu-ggi-jhopri clusters, and poor quality of treated wastewater discharged from WWTPs is the reason behind pollution in the Yamuna river.

At a review meeting chaired by CM Arvind Kejriwal, DJB officials said the rehabilitation and construction of new STPs will increase treatment capacity by 326 MGD by June 2023. The rehabilitation of the existing STPs in Okhla, Kondli, Rithala, Sonia Vihar and Delhi Gate will increase treatment capacity by 147 MGD by June 2023, data showed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Jal Board Sewage Treatment plant Water Pollution
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp