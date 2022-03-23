Bihar Statehood Day observed in Delhi with the presence of a bunch of union ministers and MPs

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: “Bihar now state with immense potential and its potential is yet to be harnessed on wider scale for all-round inclusive developments”, said Union Commerce, Industry, and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal speaking on the Bihar Foundation Day, being celebrated on Tuesday at INA Dilli Haat with much fanfare.

Recalling the state’s contributions in many fields including during the freedom struggle, Goyal said that whether it was the bugle of the Satyagraha movement Mahatma Gandhi had blown from Champaran or the entire revolution against the Emergency started, Bihar had played a vital role all the times.

“At the same time, I want that Poorvanchal region; hithrtho deprived of developments for years and years, has to be developed. Bihar will now move ahead in the field of industry and textiles as Prime Minister Narendra Modi given this message loud and clear to all”, Goyal further said, adding that the whole world has not yet recognized the potential of Bihar.

Lauding Bihar’s agro and fruit products like famous shahi litchi and mangoes of various verities now being exported to other countries, Goyal said that Bihar has started moving on the path of prosperity now.

Highlighting state’s folk paintings grandeur, Goyal said: “Today, one can see the Madhubani paintings drawn at the railway stations giving a soothing aesthetical ambiences and visual delights to people, what can be more beautiful than this?

Citing Bihar’s Praveen Chauhan on this occasion, who is making natural dye from the flowers of the worship and his dye, is being used in Japan, Goyal said that it Bihar is blessed with such talents in every field.

“With the construction of eight mega industrial parks, Bihar is now moving towards making its identity as an industrial hub of Poorvanchal India, setting a new milestone on the path of development,” he said.

On the occasion, union ministers namely R. K. Singh, R. C. P. Singh, Giriraj Singh and Bhupendra Yadav and MP Rampreet Mandal from Jhanjharpur in Bihar and other MPs, officials, and many eminent personalities of Bihar were present.

More than 59 stalls of handicrafts and handloom products of Bihar have been set up in INA Dilli Haat, including 21 stalls on handloom products of Bihar, 9 stalls Madhubani paintings, 3 stalls leather craft, 2 stalls Sujni craft, 2 stalls lacquer crafts, artificial jewellery, makhana, and bamboo crafts.