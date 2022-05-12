Sewage pump stations to be automated to check spill: Delhi Jal Board

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board on Wednesday has decided to automate 116 SPSs (Sewage Pumping Stations) around the city by installing IoT (Internet of Things) devices to prevent overflowing of sewage and allow timely discharge from these pumps into sewage treatment plants.

As soon as the sewer water crosses the threshold level in the tanks situated in these stations, the officials of the Delhi Jal Board will get the information through the monitoring device, if the pumps have not been turned on. In such a situation, the time to start the Sewer Pumping Station (SPS) will easily be ascertained, so that the sewage can be pumped towards the sewage treatment plant on time and there is no additional pressure in the sewer line.

Water Minister Satyendar Jain said that due to the untimely operation of SPS, several problems including sewage overflow and sewer line blockage were on the rise in many places. This action, in addition to preventing overflow, will also stop sewer lines from becoming clogged, improve the performance of Delhi’s STPs, and keep drinking water supply safe water from getting mixed with sewage lines. “The Delhi government has made all necessary preparations to fix the issues of water logging and sewer overflowing on the roads in Delhi during the monsoon season,” said Jain.

Sewer lines are laid in such a manner so that the sewage can travel from one line to another using gravity. However, such an arrangement is not possible in all places to allow gravity to dictate the proper flow. At these junctions, sewage pumping stations store the sewage in a large underground tank and then pump it to an uphill sewer line, or STP, to prevent the discontinuation of the flow. These pumping stations have a tank in which the sewage is collected, and once the amount of sewage reaches a certain threshold level, it is then pumped out to its next destination with the help of a big motor installed at the station.

