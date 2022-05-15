Mad about magnesium

Deepika Rathod By

Express News Service

Of late I’ve been getting queries from people regarding constant tiredness, lethargy, heaviness in the head, and pain which isn’t affecting their day-to-day activity but is still bothersome. Few people also face sleep disturbance and nerve issues along with aforementioned symptoms.

While these things require attention from a healthcare provider, these issues can also be triggered by deficiency of a mineral in our body—magnesium, which is responsible for more than 300 biochemical reactions and functions in our body including nerve and muscle function, bone health, protein synthesis, among others.

Magnesium plays a vital role for energy production in our body. It helps in oxidative phosphorylation and glycolysis, plus it also contributes to the structural development of bones and the teeth. Magnesium is also essential for the synthesis of DNA and RNA, and acts as a precursor of melatonin which induces sound sleep. Magnesium also plays an essential role in the transport of calcium and potassium ions across our cell membranes; an important process that improves nerve function and muscle contraction. These are few functions of magnesium but a poor lifestyle leads to depletion of the element from our body and that’s why many people start facing the above mentioned problems. Here are certain tips that will help you improve your magnesium levels naturally. Talk to your doctor to see if you need the help of supplements:

A basic thing that anyone can do to increase magnesium levels naturally in the body is doing an Epsom salt soak. You can get Magnesium Sulphate, also known as Epsom salt. It is available at any local pharmacy. Add 50g to 100g of this salt in a bucket of water and soak your feet or bathe in it, once in 10 to 15 days. Drink a glass of water with a pinch of rock salt before and after taking an Epsom salt bath/soaking to maintain electrolyte levels in the body as Epsom salt bathing dehydrates our system.

Cacao powder is made from cocoa beans through a cold-pressed method and has a lot of nutrients including magnesium which helps in relaxing the mind. Add half teaspoon daily to your fruits for 15 to 20 days.

Almonds are high in magnesium, and other minerals too can help stop those dreaded headaches or migraines. Almonds also contain salicin, which gets converted to salicylic acid, the primary byproduct of aspirin. So, you have a natural pain reliever to munch on.

Green leafy veggies, too, are a good source of magnesium. Include green leafy veggies every alternate day in your meals to get the benefits.

Avocado is a good source of magnesium, and it gives healthy fats to our body. Have one fourth of an avocado every alternate day in a salad.

Once your magnesium levels are sorted, your other symptoms will disappear soon.

Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.