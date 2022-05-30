STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Enforcement Directorate arrests Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a money laundering case on Monday, officials said.

Published: 30th May 2022 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2022 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in connection with a money laundering case, officials said.

Reacting sharply to the arrest, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Jain has been held in an eight-year-old "fake" case as he is the AAP's incharge for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections and the BJP is afraid of losing the polls.

"A fake case has been going on against Satyendar Jain for eight years. He has been called by the ED several times so far. The ED had stopped calling him for some time because it did not find anything against him. Now it has again started because he is the incharge of Himachal Pradesh elections," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The BJP is afraid of losing the elections and hence he was arrested to prevent him from going to Himachal. He will be released soon as he has been arrested in a fake case," Sisodia added.

ALSO READ: Satyendar Jain arrested in 'fake' case as BJP is afraid of losing Himachal polls, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

The ED had said last month that assets worth Rs 4.81 crore of Jain's family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him were provisionally attached as part of a money laundering probe against him.

The minister was taken into custody under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

Jain, 57, is the minister for health, industries, power, home, urban development and water in the Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

The Himachal Pradesh assembly polls are slated for later this year and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is looking to make inroads into the state after its stupendous victory in Punjab earlier this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Satyendar Jain Enforcement Directorate Delhi Money Laundering Case Delhi Money Laundering delhi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Petrol pumps in 24 states not to buy fuel on Tuesday, demand higher commission
BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)
Exaggeration about party’s strength in grassroots: Bengal BJP on radar of top brass 
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Colour-shifting ink, security fibres: New features to make fresh banknotes counterfeit-proof
Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda (File Photo |Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
INTERVIEW | Kejriwal is no threat to Congress in Haryana: Bhupinder Hooda

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp