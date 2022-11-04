Anti-pollution curbs: Kejriwal announces closure of primary schools in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that primary schools will be closed from Saturday in view of spike in pollution levels in the national capital.

Speaking at a press conference, he noted that outdoor sports activities for classes above fifth standard have also been suspended.

The city continued to reel under the eye-stinging pollution with air quality recorded in the "severe" category even on Friday.

"Primary classes will be closed from tomorrow and outdoor activities for classes above fifth standard will be suspended. We are also mulling over implementing the odd even scheme for plying of vehicles," he said.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had recently asked the Delhi government to shut schools till the city's air quality improves.

#WATCH | A thick layer of smog envelops Delhi and neighbouring areas amid worsening #AirPollution. Air quality in 'Severe' category.



Visuals from Akshardham temple. pic.twitter.com/INtD3qIba9 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2022

In the wake of severe pollution in the national capital, many schools have taken several measures to protect children, including suspension of outdoor activities and introduction of breathing exercises in classes.

Many schools had on Thursday ruled out shutdown, saying it would disturb the pace of academic learning.

In nearby Noida and Greater Noida, the authorities had on Thursday instructed all schools to hold online classes for students up to class 8 till November 8 in view of increasing pollution in the National Capital Region.

The schools were also told to hold classes for students of class 9 to 12 online as far as possible, said the order issued by Gautam Buddh Nagar's District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

Outdoor activities like sports or meetings are also banned in all schools, the order further stated.

Students walk down a road to their schools amid low visibility due to smog, in Gurugram, on November 3, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

Kejriwal on Friday said that it is not the time for blame game and politics and noted that deteriorating air quality and pollution levels were a problem of entire north India and that the Centre should take steps to address it.

"This is not the time for blame game and politics, but time to find a solution to the problem. Blaming Kejriwal or the Punjab government won't help," he asserted.

The city continued to reel under the eye-stinging pollution with air quality recorded in the ''severe'' category even on Friday.

Kejriwal accepted that the stubble burning happening in Punjab was his party's responsibility since its government is there.

"Since our government is in Punjab, we are responsible for the stubble burning. It has been only six months since we formed the government there and there were issues that were being addressed. We are finding solutions. Give us a year's time to address the issue," Kejriwal said.

Mann concurred with him and said there was bumper paddy crop, which resulted in a huge amount of stubble.

"We are taking steps like there are 1.20 lakh machines to bury stubble. Panchayats have also passed resolutions to stop stubble burning. We promise by November next year, stubble burning will reduce," he stressed.

The Delhi CM recommended a joint meeting of CMs and expert opinions for solving the stubble-burning problem.

ALSO READ | Construction ban in Delhi-NCR as pollution spikes

