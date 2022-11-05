Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Excise case: Sisodia says 'PA arrested,' ED claims, 'no arrests made'

Linking the alleged action to the upcoming state elections, Sisodia in his tweet further said, “BJP folks! So much fear of losing the election..”

Published: 05th November 2022 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia arrives at the CBI office. (File Photo | EPS)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) visited multiple locations in Delhi NCR in connection with the money laundering probe in the Delhi excise policy case, including the premises of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s personal assistant Devendra Sharma, but no arrests were made in the matter, ED sources said.

Sisodia took to Twitter in the afternoon and said, “They registered a false FIR, got my house raided, searched bank lockers, checked in my village but found nothing against me. Today, they did not find anything at my PA's house, so now they have arrested him and taken him away.”

Linking the alleged action to the upcoming state elections, Sisodia in his tweet further said, “BJP folks! So much fear of losing the election..”

ED sources said that officials took “procedural actions” in connection with the ongoing investigation in the case in which officials visited at least five locations in the NCR and occupants of the premises were questioned. No arrests were made however, sources in the ED confirmed.

The ED so far has conducted more than 130 raids in the case till now Since September 6 in different States and Union Territory, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It has arrested Sameer Mahandru, a liquor businessman and managing director of liquor manufacturing company Indospirit, in September.

ALSO READED questions Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia's PA in excise policy case

The money laundering case being investigated by ED is a fallout of a CBI FIR that had named Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as accused number one in the Delhi Excise case. The CBI is also conducting a parallel investigation into the matter under the Prevention of Corruption Act in which Sisodia was questioned by the agency last month for over 9 hours.

CBI is probing the irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, which Sisodia had approved. The irregularities in the policy caused huge losses to the state exchequer while benefiting private parties including liquor traders and middlemen.

The CBI registered case on the complaint by the Delhi LG who said that several procedures were tweaked in order to benefit private liquor barons and individuals and that an investigation must be carried out to find kickbacks, according to people in Saxena’s office, who pointed fingers at the “highest echelons of the government leading up to deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia”.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manish Sisodia Enforcement Directorate ED aap BJP
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp