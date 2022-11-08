Home Cities Delhi

Have very personal information about Kejriwal and Jain: Conman Sukesh threatens in fresh letter

Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been firing serious allegations against AAP ministers through his letters, has come out with a fresh missive.

Arvind Kejriwal, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Satyendar Jain

Arvind Kejriwal, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who has been firing serious allegations against AAP ministers through his letters, has come out with a fresh missive. In the letter dated November 7, exclusively accessed by this newspaper, Chandrashekhar has sought to answer the questions that have been on a lot of minds: Why did he not reveal these allegations when the ED and CBI were questioning him? Why now?

In a yet-to-be-released letter addressed to the media, Chandrashekhar tells Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, “Due to your constant threats and pressure through the jail administration and Mr Jain asking me to give funds during Punjab and Goa polls..... As it became too much and I don’t have any need to take all this from you, I decided to move as per law. Not because someone or anyone is asking me to do so.” 

Following Chandrashekhar’s charges against jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had a couple of days ago accused the BJP of striking a deal with him, and helping him in his cases in return for levelling “absurd allegations” against Kejriwal.

The Mandoli jail inmate said that he is not interested in taking anyone’s help. “I am very much capable of handling my case and proving my innocence... I have all the resources to take care of my case. I don’t need to please anyone in any form to be helped,” he said.

Chandrashekhar also threatened Kejriwal and Jain of revealing some things that are very personal. “...as it would then force me to reveal a few other things which are very personal which you (Kejriwal) or Mr Jain will not be happy in any form, details of which will shock the country. You know exactly what I’m talking about,” the letter read.

