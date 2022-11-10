Home Cities Delhi

Over 1,700 cheated through fake call centre in Uttam Nagar, 12 held

According to the official, when the police began their inquiry, Faisal misled the police team by saying that he is running the call center for selling or advertisement of medicines.

Published: 10th November 2022 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Call Centres

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a fake call center in the national capital that cheated more than 1,700 people on the pretext of providing them loans and arrested 12 people, including the mastermind of the syndicate, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Faisal (32), Mohit Kumar (32), Amir (26), Rohit Verma (27), Vishal (23), Nidhi (22), Megha (22), Anshu (22), Shweta (26), Usha (30) and Archana (34), have duped people of more than Rs 1 Crore since February 2022 and except Faisal, the rest 11 were found at the premises of the call center. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said information was received regarding an illegal call centre being run at Bal Udhyan Road, Uttam Nagar, which cheats innocent people under the garb of providing loans to people. “We identified the prime accused as Faisal, who was running the call center,” the DCP said.

According to the official, when the police began their inquiry, Faisal misled the police team by saying that he is running the call centre for selling or advertisement of medicines. He even kept some medicine on the counter to mislead the team. 

Their interrogation revealed that all the employees were working as customer support agents and they used to call the customers for offering loans, against which they provide the bank account details and ask the customers to deposit the processing fee amount in that bank account.

ALSO READ | Chinese woman, mastermind of Rs 150 crore loan application scam, held from west Delhi

“The accused person, identified as Paras, who had taken the place on the lease, where the illegal call center was running, is still absconding in this case,” the senior official said. He said apart from the accused Paras three other people are also involved in this fraud syndicate who used to provide back-end services like bank accounts for collecting money through fraud SIM cards, advertising, or sending bulk SMS on loans on mobile numbers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fake call centre Loan scam Harsh Vardhan
India Matters
Arif Mohammad Khan (L), Tamilisai Soundararajan, R N Ravi (R)
Kerala, TN & TS governments up the ante against Governors
Express Illustration
After backlash, Karnataka govt withdraws order directing principals to bring PU students to PM event 
Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari
Nitin Gadkari says sorry for faulty roads in BJP-ruled MP 
Suryakumar Yadav bats during the T20 World Cup cricket match between the India and South Africa in Perth, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Suryakumar Yadav consolidates top spot, Arshdeep surges to career-best 23rd in T20I rankings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp