Over 1,700 cheated through fake call centre in Uttam Nagar, 12 held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has busted a fake call center in the national capital that cheated more than 1,700 people on the pretext of providing them loans and arrested 12 people, including the mastermind of the syndicate, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Faisal (32), Mohit Kumar (32), Amir (26), Rohit Verma (27), Vishal (23), Nidhi (22), Megha (22), Anshu (22), Shweta (26), Usha (30) and Archana (34), have duped people of more than Rs 1 Crore since February 2022 and except Faisal, the rest 11 were found at the premises of the call center.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said information was received regarding an illegal call centre being run at Bal Udhyan Road, Uttam Nagar, which cheats innocent people under the garb of providing loans to people. “We identified the prime accused as Faisal, who was running the call center,” the DCP said.

According to the official, when the police began their inquiry, Faisal misled the police team by saying that he is running the call centre for selling or advertisement of medicines. He even kept some medicine on the counter to mislead the team.

Their interrogation revealed that all the employees were working as customer support agents and they used to call the customers for offering loans, against which they provide the bank account details and ask the customers to deposit the processing fee amount in that bank account.

“The accused person, identified as Paras, who had taken the place on the lease, where the illegal call center was running, is still absconding in this case,” the senior official said. He said apart from the accused Paras three other people are also involved in this fraud syndicate who used to provide back-end services like bank accounts for collecting money through fraud SIM cards, advertising, or sending bulk SMS on loans on mobile numbers.

