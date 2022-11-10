Union Minister Lekhi lashes out at CM Kejriwal for pollution crisis

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Making a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Wednesday said that the city does not require a ‘part-time chief minister’ who was not concerned about its problems but was busy in ‘political tourism’.

Lekhi said that the people of the city gave nearly Rs 1,286.93 crore as environment cess to the Kejriwal government but where is that money? The result is today small children are coughing, the elderly are suffering from lung diseases and there are hospitals in Delhi where only hoardings of glowing faces of Kejriwal can be found, but patients are clueless due to lack of basic testing facilities.

She said that Kejriwal claimed to have installed 10 smog towers and Rs 80 lakh per month is shown in the name of repair in this name, but despite that, the smog tower is not working. These days Kejriwal is busy in his political tours to other states with the tax money of Delhi people, but their needs are not met.

He said that out of Rs 1,286.93 crore collected as environment cess, only Rs 272.51 crore has been spent in 2015-16, out of which Rs 265 crore has been spent on Delhi-Meerut Rapid Red Transport System.

