Arranged international PRs to publish paid news of govt schools: Sukesh

Notably, this newspaper had broken the story of Chandrasekhar’s allegations against Satyendar Jain on November 1

Published: 12th November 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sukesh Chandrashekhar (Photo | IANS)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Alleged conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has once again made a claim that he arranged international public relation agents for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Minister Satyendra Jain to get paid news published to promote the Delhi Government school model.

“..you asked me to arrange urgently an international PR who could publish paid news to promote your Delhi govt school model in 2016. In January 2017, based on your request, my PR friends Mark and Veronica were flown to Delhi from Los Angeles, US, as they were PR agents working with prominent international media,” Chandrasekhar said in a letter addressed to the media.

Sukesh further claimed that a meeting was fixed between Mark, Veronica and Minister Jain at a hotel in Gurugram where a deal was struck for front page cover story and interviews at $8,50,000 (Rs 5.74 Crore as per 2017 exchange rate) plus 15 % additional commission for the PR people.

ALSO READ | Will be tortured to death: Sukesh writes to L-G, seeks transfer from Delhi jail amidst constant threats

The L-G’s office on October 18 forwarded Chandrasekhar’s letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar for suitable action. Sukesh, in his latest missive, said all dealings on the aforesaid claims were done with some company based in Hong Kong and not AAP. However, he said that the PR people insisted on payments be sent only to their American accounts. “..then Mr Jain asked me to handover the amount in INR to Tarun and we would later adjust it..” the Manoli Jail inmate stated.

He also said that he is ready for a polygraph test. “I am happy to give my consent for the polygraph test provided Mr Kejriwal and Mr Satyendra Jain also give their consent,” said Sukesh Chandrasekhar. 

Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Arvind Kejriwal Satyendra Jain Delhi government school model
