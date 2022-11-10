Home Cities Delhi

Will be tortured to death: Sukesh writes to L-G, seeks transfer from Delhi jail amidst constant threats

Chandrashekhar’s counsel Ashok K Singh, while speaking to TNIE, has now claimed that the former has been receiving constant threats and pressure to withdraw complaints against AAP leaders.

Published: 10th November 2022 09:30 AM

Arvind Kejriwal, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Satyendar Jain

Arvind Kejriwal, Sukesh Chandrashekhar and Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has once again written to Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena seeking immediate transfer from Mandoli jail to any other prison out of Delhi citing constant threats from the jail administration.

“In the interest of justice, mine and my wife’s safety and security, kindly transfer us to UP or Haryana or Uttarakhand jails till all the inquiry is completed. Please consider these on upmost emergency as we are under grave danger because of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and jail administration,” Chandrashekhar’s letter read.

Notably, the New Indian Express had broken the story of Chandrashekhar’s allegations against the jailed AAP minister Satyendra Jain on November 1 and since then, he has written multiple letters addressed to media and Delhi LG Saxena.

In his first letter, Chandrashekhar levelled serious allegations of extortion against Satyendar Jain. He had alleged that he made payments not only to Jain but also to the Aam Aadmi Party to the tune of Rs 50 crore as he was promised an important position in the party in south India.

The allegations put the AAP in the vortex of a political storm with rivals BJP and Congress training their guns at its party chief Arvind Kejriwal. The L-G’s office on October 18 forwarded Chandrashekhar’s letter to Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar for suitable action.

Chandrashekhar’s counsel Ashok K Singh, while speaking to TNIE, has now claimed that the former has been receiving constant threats and pressure to withdraw complaints against AAP leaders.

“His wife Leena Maria Paul is also being threatened and abused by the senior jail officers to convince her husband to withdraw complaints,” he said.

Singh also said that Sukesh was on August 31 assaulted by a CRPF personnel inside jail due to which he got a severe injury in his genital part. “His treatment is going on before RML hospital and GTB hospital. Doctors have advised him to wear scrotal support to reduce pain,” he said.

Chandrashekhar, in his latest letter to LG Saxena, has alleged that for the last 24 hours, the jail superintendent and other officials are putting immense pressure and harassing him.

“Apart from this Mr Satyendra Jain is sending me offers for compromise, which I fail to accept, me and my wife will be tortured to death,” the letter read.

Sukesh this time also touched upon the custodial death of 29-year-old gangster Ankit Gujjar who was allegedly murdered inside the Tihar Jail last year. “Mysterious deaths have been very common in Delhi jail eg Ankit Gujjar,” he said.

