Home Cities Delhi

Excise policy scam: BJP challenges Kejriwal to undergo lie detector test

The BJP's remarks came a day after Kejriwal said the party should make jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar its national president as he was speaking the same language as the party.

Published: 13th November 2022 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday mounted a fresh attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the Delhi excise policy issue and asked him to prove his "honesty" by undergoing a lie detector test as sought by jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala targeted Kejriwal on the issue of alleged scams and said a 'Lootera' film directed by the Delhi chief minister was going on in the national capital for the last eight years. Referring to the 2013 Ranveer Singh starrer 'Lootera', the party also shared a poster on Twitter which showcased Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as 'Lootera'.

Poonawala's remarks came a day after Kejriwal said the BJP should make Chandrashekhar its national president as he was speaking the same language as the party.

"It's a good chance for Kejriwal to undergo a lie detector test along with his ministers Satyendar Jain and Kailash Gahlot in a live telecast and prove Chandrashekhar's claims wrong," he said.
READ | Conman Sukesh dares Kejriwal, minister Satyendar Jain to take polygraph test

Chandrashekhar has written letters to the L-G, levelling various allegations of extortion against AAP leaders and said he was ready for a lie detector test along with Kejriwal and his ministers.

Poonawala said Kejriwal can prove his honesty through a lie detector test but he would not do it. "He could have approached the court for quashing of FIR in the "liquor scam" but he did not do so either," he said.

"The cast of Lootera film directed by Kejriwal has Manish Sisodia who is an accused in the liquor scam case," he said and claimed the Kejriwal government's now scrapped Excise Policy 2021-22 caused a loss of Rs 1800 crore to the state exchequer.

"The AAP has never cared to answer the BJP's questions on corruption in the policy that during its 7.5 months operation led to a loss of Rs 1800 crore to the government," he said. Kejriwal has also failed to tell the people why he withdrew the Excise Policy 2021-22, he added.

The alleged irregularities in the policy are currently being probed by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

Kejriwal had said on Saturday, "This policy was supposed to be extended from July 31. All officers were threatened to not grant extension. We were forced to take it back. The same policy has been implemented in Punjab where there has been a 48 per cent increase in revenue".

Supporting his deputy Sisodia, who is being probed in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise policy by the investigating agencies, Kejriwal had claimed that 800 CBI and ED officers are working for the last few months to arrest Sisodia.

"They didn't find accounted cash anywhere. They even raided his village thinking that he might have bought some land there but did not find anything. They have conducted 500 raids. Please educate me on what scam happened," the Delhi Chief Minister said.
ALSO READ | Excise Policy scam: Manish Sisodia's aide Dinesh Arora set to be approver

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Excise Policy Scam Delhi Excise Policy Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Sukesh Chandrashekar Aam Aadmi Party
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp