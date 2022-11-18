Home Cities Delhi

Shraddha murder case: Court directs police to complete Aftab's narco test in five days

"The IO is further directed not to use any third-degree measures. MLC be prepared as per rules," the judge said in the order, a copy of which was accessed on Friday.

Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Anup Verma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after allowing narco test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, who is accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, a Delhi court on Friday directed police to conduct the test within five days and also made it clear that the law enforcement agency cannot use third-degree measures on the accused. 

The court directed the Forensic Science Laboratory, Rohini, to allow police to conduct the narco test. The Investigating Officer (IO) of the case will conduct the test. The court, in its order, directed the IO not to use any third-degree measures and prepare MLC as per the rules. A Saket court had on Thursday extended the five-day police custody of Aaftab after police produced him via video link, suspecting an attack on him. 

