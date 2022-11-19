Home Cities Delhi

Shraddha murder case: Skull, murder weapon still missing, says Delhi Police

The major problem in collecting evidence is that the murder was committed six months back and the police had no information regarding the incident.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area.

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area. (Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The police on Friday recovered a polythene bag containing a body part from Gurugram, however, the skull was still missing, said the officials. Even the most important evidence the murder weapon is also untraceable which would’ve helped to support accused Aftab Amin Poonawala’s confession of killing Shraddha Walkar. “Several teams have been deployed to trace them,” the source said.

The major problem in collecting evidence is that the murder was committed six months back and the police had no information regarding the incident. “The recovered body parts are highly decomposed and by looking at them at the first go, it becomes difficult to make out if they belong to a human. However, prima facie, by looking at the size and shape of the bones, we are pretty sure that the body parts are of a human,” the source said.

Meanwhile, the police recovered several items from Aaftab’s flat, including a saw. “We seized many items but were not able to get hold of the murder weapon,” said the source. When asked about the clothes the victim was wearing at the time of the incident, the source said that Aaftab said he disposed them of in a municipal corporation’s garbage van, which used to collect the waste in the area daily. A senior Delhi Police official said that they are assessing every word of the accused. 

ALSO READ| Delhi murder case: Aaftab burnt Shraddha’s face to hide identity

“Multiple teams are carrying out search operations to recover the missing skeletal parts,” they said. Several interdisciplinary teams are working round the clock for documenting, finding discrepancies and further refining the versions and the motives being put forth by the accused.

