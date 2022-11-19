Home Cities Delhi

Shraddha murder case: More body parts found, probe expands to three states

When asked about the clothes the victim was wearing at the time of the murder, a senior police official said Aaftab claimed he had dumped them in a municipal corporation’s garbage van.

Published: 19th November 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area. (Photo | PTI)

Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused to have murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, being brought to the Mehrauli forest area. (Photo | PTI)

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A day after Aaftab Amin Poonawala was sent to police custody for five more days, Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have recovered more body parts from Gurugram. Aaftab was taken to Gurugram where he had allegedly disposed of the body parts of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, official sources said.

“We found a black polythene bag, which was containing body parts,” said an official source. The head of the victim was, however, missing. “Many things were seized from Aaftab’s flat, but they were household items. None of them seems to be the murder weapon,” the source said.

When asked about the clothes the victim was wearing at the time of the murder, a senior police official said Aaftab claimed he had dumped them in a municipal corporation’s garbage van. The vehicle has been identified, the officer added.

Official sources said multiple police teams are visiting Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Haryana to find links. The police said they have collected the blood samples of Shraddha’s father and brother for DNA analysis.

ALSO READ| Fight began over household expenses before Shraddha's murder: Aaftab reveals 

“To ascertain that the bones belong to the victim, the blood samples of the father and brother have been collected for a DNA analysis,” said a police source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aaftab Amin Poonawala Delhi murder Shraddha murder case Shraddha Walkar
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp