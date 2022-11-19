Shraddha murder case: More body parts found, probe expands to three states

Ujwal Jalali By

NEW DELHI: A day after Aaftab Amin Poonawala was sent to police custody for five more days, Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have recovered more body parts from Gurugram. Aaftab was taken to Gurugram where he had allegedly disposed of the body parts of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, official sources said.

“We found a black polythene bag, which was containing body parts,” said an official source. The head of the victim was, however, missing. “Many things were seized from Aaftab’s flat, but they were household items. None of them seems to be the murder weapon,” the source said.

When asked about the clothes the victim was wearing at the time of the murder, a senior police official said Aaftab claimed he had dumped them in a municipal corporation’s garbage van. The vehicle has been identified, the officer added.

Official sources said multiple police teams are visiting Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Haryana to find links. The police said they have collected the blood samples of Shraddha’s father and brother for DNA analysis.

“To ascertain that the bones belong to the victim, the blood samples of the father and brother have been collected for a DNA analysis,” said a police source.

