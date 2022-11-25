BJP hatching conspiracy to kill Kejriwal, Manoj Tiwari involved: Sisodia; demands EC probe

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after accusing the BJP of "hatching a conspiracy to assassinate" Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, fearing poll defeats in Gujarat and the MCD, his deputy Manish Sisodia Friday demanded a probe into it and said a complaint will also be submitted to the Election Commission.

According to sources, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the city police commissioner to take cognisance of the allegations. “L-G has taken note of tweets and statements by AAP leaders, including Dy CM Manish Sisodia and asked the Police Commissioner to ensure that such eventuality - orchestrated, or otherwise, does not happen, to the farthest possible extent,” the sources said.

“Due to the fear of defeats in the Gujarat and MCD polls, the BJP is hatching a conspiracy to kill @ArvindKejriwal,” Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Their MP Manoj Tiwari is openly asking his hooligans to attack Kejriwal and he has done complete planning. The AAP is not scared of their petty politics and people will give a reply to their hooliganism,” Sisodia wrote.

Addressing a press conference here, Sisodia also alleged that the kind of language used by BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Thursday against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is an "open threat".

"His language betrays the conspiracy being hatched to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal. We also demand that Manoj Tiwari be arrested for this threat," Sisodia said.

His remarks came in response to Tiwari's tweets earlier in the day, in which he had expressed concern over Kejriwal's security, while highlighting recent allegations of corruption and "selling of tickets" for the MCD polls.

"I am concerned about the security of Arvind Kejriwal because people and AAP volunteers are angry over sustained corruption, selling of tickets (for the MCD polls), friendship with rapist and massage in jail incidents. Their MLAs too have been thrashed. It should not happen with the chief minister of Delhi," the North East Delhi MP said in a tweet in Hindi.

He added, "Sisodia is reading an old script of the BJP conspiring to kill Kejriwal. Kejriwal claims Sisodia will be arrested while Sisodia prophecies Kejriwal's murder."

In its statement, AAP said that the BJP is "horrified" by the huge public support AAP is receiving in Gujarat and Delhi. "Threatening to kill Arvind Kejriwal, the Chief Minister elected with a huge mandate, the man who is the national convenor of the party running governments in two states, is an insult to the people of Delhi and the country. It is clear from BJP's threat to CM Arvind Kejriwal that it has no faith in democracy, and that BJP can go to any extent for power," the statement read.

It said that the BJP does not have a single achievement to show in its 15-year reign in MCD and 27-year-long government in Gujarat. And for this very reason, the BJP was resorting to "completely abusive hateful language," the party said.

The party also mentioned a past attack against Kejriwal, and accused the BJP for it. "BJP got the CM attacked in the same way earlier as well. It is the love of the public that Kejriwal and his family are safe and sound. Aam Aadmi Party strongly condemns such rotten mentality," it added.

AAP also alleged that there have already been attempts to attack Kejriwal by the BJP workers.

"In March, BJP workers had attacked the CM residence. All this happened in the presence of the police. BJP workers also vandalised the place while shouting slogans. BJP workers uprooted CCTV cameras and tried to enter inside by breaking the security barrier. Police later caught some of the accused and sent them to jail and when they came out on bail, they were welcomed by BJP leaders," read its statement.

BJP has given a ticket to Pradeep Tiwari, one of the accused who attacked the CM's house, from Ramesh Park Ward No.91 of Moti Nagar Assembly, it further added.

