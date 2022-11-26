Home Cities Delhi

AIIMS to deploy scientists, other staff across departments to manage patient care

With the e-hospital manual remaining under the control of cyber attackers, operations in the hospital have been switched to manual, causing delays and inconvenience to the patients in many units.

Published: 26th November 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2022 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS

AIIMS.

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Struggling to manage patient care services after suffering a cyber attack, AIIMS has decided to press its entire clinical workforce, including scientists, to handle the affected functions. The hospital’s services, mainly in the Out Patient Department (OPD) and diagnostic areas, have been crippled for the last three days after its digital system fell prey to hackers.

With the e-hospital manual remaining under the control of cyber attackers, operations in the hospital have been switched to manual, causing delays and inconvenience to the patients in many units. In an internal directive circulated among all the departments, Medical

Superintendant DK Sharma on Friday asked them to deploy all “manpower resources” to tackle the challenges. “With a view to ameliorate any possible convenience to the large number of patients coming for OPD consultation & investigations, all chief(s) of centres and head(s) of clinical and diagnostic departments are requested to deploy additional manpower resources (faculty, residents, scientists, project staff, any other staff), irrespective of the unit etc.,  to the OPD and diagnostic areas to ensure that all patients coming to AIIMS to avail these services are duly attended to, with least possible waiting time or difficulty to the patients (sic),” the directions read. The hospital has directed the staff to avoid routine investigations and focus on emergency services, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS Cyber attack Hospital
India Matters
Supporters of the BJP during a rally on the eve of the Gujarat elections | PTI
Trust in the KHAP: How caste equations are at the heart of the 2022 Gujarat elections   
PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite along with eight other co-passenger satellites lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO successfully launches Oceansat-3, eight other customer satellites on their way to different orbit 
Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. (Photo |PTI)
Fighting Narendra Modi and RSS, but don't harbor hate for them in my heart: Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a memento by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice D.Y Chandrachud during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court. (Photo | PTI)
Fundamental duties should be the first priority of citizens: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp