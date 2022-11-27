Home Cities Delhi

2019 Jamia violence: Court seeks explanation from Delhi Police

The court was hearing arguments on framing charges in the case under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, attempt to commit culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy.

Published: 27th November 2022 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2022 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court hearing a case related to the incidents of violence in Jamia Milia Islamia here in December 2019 has sought an explanation from Delhi Police for not bringing the case file to the notice of the Special Public Prosecutor after he sought time to prepare his submissions.

The court was hearing arguments on framing charges in the case registered by the Jamia Nagar police station under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting, attempt to commit culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy.

The accused in the case include Shaejeel Imam, Safoora Zargar, Mohammad Ilyas, Belaal Nadeem, Shahzar Raza Khan, Mahmood Anwar, Mohammad Qasim, Umair Ahmad, Chanda Yadav and Abuzar.

"Let a copy of this order be sent to DCP Crime Branch concerned to give an explanation as to why the file was not brought to the notice of the SPP despite him being appointed...Report be filed on the next date of hearing," Assistant Sessions Judge Arul Varma said in an order passed on Saturday.

The court said Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey was appearing in the matter for the first time and, as the case file was handed to him recently, he sought an adjournment to prepare his submissions.

"It is pertinent to note that the matter has been pending since 2019, and the SPP has been appointed since June 26, 2021, but the investigating officer or Assistant Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police did not bring the matter to the notice of SP due to which he has sought some time to address arguments," the court said.

The court also issued notice to DCP Rajendra Prasad Meena to remain present to assist the SPP at the next hearing on December 13.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jamia Milia Islamia Jamia Violence Sharjeel Imam Safoora Zargar
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp