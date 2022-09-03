Pure Blood 

Deepika Rathod By

Express News Service

We always keep thinking about how to take care of different organs—liver, kidney, heart, or gut. We make sure that we eat right to detoxify these organs and make them work efficiently. But what we often ignore is our blood. It is the medium that transports nutrients, oxygen, hormones, fats, etc., to each and every cell in our body. What if our body needs cleansing or purification of blood for all these processes properly; are we taking care of that?

Many of us may have only heard about the oxygen-carrying capacity of blood, which we can check by getting our RBC and haemoglobin tests done. But the functions of blood don’t stop here—it also transports nutrients to the cells and then the cells dump their waste into the blood, which is then eliminated out of the body. Blood also helps regulate water, pH levels, temperature, and other functions.

Our blood also consists of WBC, lymphocytes, neutrophils, etc., which are a part of the immune system and help fight foreign materials or infections. Then, there are platelets that help in coagulation of the blood to form clots and prevent our body from losing excess blood.

When we know that blood has such an important function in the body, then taking care and purifying blood becomes vital. Let’s look at certain foods and lifestyle changes you can make to keep blood healthy. Exercise: This improves our blood circulation. That means there are higher chances of purification and nutrients are better absorbed in the body.

Keep your liver clean: The liver plays an important role in cleansing the blood. Keep your liver cleansed by restricting the intake of alcohol; and increase vegetable intake so that the fibre can enhance elimination of toxins.

Water: Water acts as a natural cleanser, which flushes out toxins from the body and blood, therefore making it clean and enhancing its functions.

Beetroot: This is a good source of iron, and it helps the body produce glutathione naturally. Beetroot is also a good source of nitrates, which helps with vasodilatation or blood vessel dilation that helps purify the blood and controls blood pressure.

Garlic: The sulphur compound allicin found in raw, crushed garlic detoxifies the liver, protects the body from inflammation, has antimicrobial properties, etc., and all this helps purify the blood.

Green tea: It is loaded with antioxidants. Drinking one cup per day is helpful.

Hibiscus tea: Hibiscus is a good source of iron along with traces of potassium, magnesium, zinc, etc., purifies the blood and helps improve blood pressure. Phytochemicals and flavonoids from hibiscus tea help lower blood pressure, anthocyanin found in hibiscus has cardio-protective properties. A cup of hibiscus tea or juice can be had once a day to reap its benefits.

Use these tips regularly to keep your blood and body clean!

Deepika Rathod

Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems.

The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

