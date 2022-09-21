AAP to oppose MCD’s plan of 16 landfill sites via door-to-door drive

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking its opposition to MCD’s plan of creating 16 new landfill sites in the capital, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) has decided to start a door-to-door campaign to make people aware of it, the party leaders said.

The party will aim to educate citizens about the electricity subsidy registration scheme and BJP’s 16 new garbage mountains through the campaign, they added.

“We’ll reach out to the masses and explain to them how simple the electricity subsidy registration process is so that the maximum number of citizens can take benefit of the scheme. AAP volunteers will go door-to-door to help citizens register for the same,” said AAP in charge of MCD election Durgesh Pathak.

The decision to initiate a door-to-door campaign was taken in a meeting of AAP office bearers on Tuesday, official sources said. Speaking on how the campaign will pan out, Pathak informed that the cadre will be divided in each ward to do a Mandal-wise duty.

"There are 5 Mandals in a ward. A separate Mandal-wise duty will be assigned to the volunteers every day. All the workers of each ward will wear the party's cap and spread the message about the landfills," Pathak said.

While the AAP is all set to “educate” the public over MCD’s alleged decision to create further garbage dump sites, the civic body had categorically denied the allegation days ago.

“MCD completely denies the allegation and wishes to state in very unambiguous terms that there is no plan to establish any new sanitary landfill sites. In fact, the corporation is working tirelessly to flatten the three existing landfill sites at Bhalswa, Okhla and Ghazipur,” it said in a statement.

