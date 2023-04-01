Protests against harassment of IPCW students continue for third day  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police yet again detained and allegedly manhandled the activists of the Students’ Federation of India and other progressive organizations protesting against the harassment of women students of IPCW, three days ago.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) DU called for a protest against harassment of women students at the Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) festival, which took place on March 28, 2023. Several men had reportedly jumped the walls of the college campus, barged into the IPCW women’s college during the fest and harassed several women students, and hurled sexist and vulgar sloganeering.

“Despite the distressing incident, the principal hasn’t addressed the matter. However, this is not an isolated incident, as similar incidents have occurred at Miranda House and several other women’s colleges. The authorities’ silence is aiding these men to carry on with such incidents. It is high time that strict action is taken against such acts of harassment,” said one of the students.

SFI DU called for a peaceful protest outside the gate of IPCW in solidarity with the protest happening inside the campus. “However, heavy police deployment at IPCW compelled us to move the protest to Arts Faculty at Delhi University. Even at Arts Faculty, heavy police deployment to curb students’ voices was witnessed. Several SFI activists and other students demanding justice for the women students who were subjected to harassment have been detained by the authorities during a peaceful protest at Arts Faculty, Delhi University. We have been demanding immediate action from the authorities and are asking for the safety and security of women students,” said another SFI supporter.

One of the DU conveners of SFI DU stated that the organization strongly condemns the incident and demands the authorities take swift action against the perpetrators of this heinous act. The organization stands in solidarity with the students protesting for justice and safety for women students. “We also urge the authorities to take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future and that the safety and security of women students are guaranteed on college campuses across the country,” the convener further added.

