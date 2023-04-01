Home Cities Delhi

Protests against harassment of IPCW students continue for third day  

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) DU called for a protest against harassment of women students at the Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) festival, which took place on March 28, 2023.

Published: 01st April 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

IPCW students

Police detain a protestor at Delhi University in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police yet again detained and allegedly manhandled the activists of the Students’ Federation of India and other progressive organizations protesting against the harassment of women students of IPCW, three days ago.

The Students’ Federation of India (SFI) DU called for a protest against harassment of women students at the Indraprastha College for Women (IPCW) festival, which took place on March 28, 2023. Several men had reportedly jumped the walls of the college campus, barged into the IPCW women’s college during the fest and harassed several women students, and hurled sexist and vulgar sloganeering.

“Despite the distressing incident, the principal hasn’t addressed the matter. However, this is not an isolated incident, as similar incidents have occurred at Miranda House and several other women’s colleges. The authorities’ silence is aiding these men to carry on with such incidents. It is high time that strict action is taken against such acts of harassment,” said one of the students.

SFI DU called for a peaceful protest outside the gate of IPCW in solidarity with the protest happening inside the campus. “However, heavy police deployment at IPCW compelled us to move the protest to Arts Faculty at Delhi University. Even at Arts Faculty, heavy police deployment to curb students’ voices was witnessed. Several SFI activists and other students demanding justice for the women students who were subjected to harassment have been detained by the authorities during a peaceful protest at Arts Faculty, Delhi University. We have been demanding immediate action from the authorities and are asking for the safety and security of women students,” said another SFI supporter.

ALSO READ| Delhi: Drunk men scale Indraprastha College walls, harass girls

One of the DU conveners of SFI DU stated that the organization strongly condemns the incident and demands the authorities take swift action against the perpetrators of this heinous act. The organization stands in solidarity with the students protesting for justice and safety for women students. “We also urge the authorities to take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future and that the safety and security of women students are guaranteed on college campuses across the country,” the convener further added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IPCW harassment DU women students Miranda House
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp