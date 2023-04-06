IGI Airport now in list of 10 busiest in the world

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has become the 9th busiest airport in the world, making it to the prestigious list of the top ten busiest airports in the world. The IGIA is the only airport from South and South East Asia which has been ranked in the global list, announced Airports Council International.

According to the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), Delhi Airport has bettered its ranking from 13th in 2021 and 17th in 2019. The airport witnessed a collective footfall of passenger traffic of over 5.94 crores in 2022, said DIAL citing the ACI report.

Speaking on the achievement Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL, said, “We at DIAL believe in being future-ready while ensuring global standards of passenger experience for our travellers. This feat is a result of a collective effort of all our stakeholders. The Indian Aviation sector is writing a new chapter, and the Delhi Airport is working closely with the Centre Government to make it a success story.”

According to the ACI report, the top 10 airports for total passenger traffic, representing 10% of global traffic, witnessed a gain of 51.7% from 2021 amounting to 85.9% recovery vis-à-vis their 2019 results. Preliminary figures indicate that with the resumption of international travel, global passenger traffic reached close to 7 billion, representing an increase of 53.5% from 2021, or a 73.8% recovery from 2019 results.

ACI World Director General Luis Felipe de Oliveira said, “The new top 10 busiest airports for passenger traffic reflects the resilience of the airport and aviation industry and the eagerness of passengers to travel by air…The ongoing recovery of air travel demand would not be possible without the continuous work of airports to provide a safe, secure, efficient, and sustainable air transport ecosystem for the passengers that we depend on and the communities we serve...”

Earlier this year, Delhi Airport was also adjudged as the best airport in the highest category of more than 40 MPPA for the fifth consecutive year in the Asia-Pacific region.

