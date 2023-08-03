City on alert in wake of communal clashes in Nuh, Gurugram

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has tightened security arrangements, especially in sensitive areas and is keeping constant vigil as a preventive measure keeping in view the communal clashes that took place in Haryana’s Nuh district and even in neighbouring Gurugram.

A senior Delhi Police official said they have made adequate arrangements and deployed additional police force at all sensitive places of the city following incidents of communal riots in the neighbouring state. “Any attempt to harm Delhi’s security and communal harmony will be dealt with strictly,” Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.

At least six people have been killed, including two Home Guard Jawans, and more than 80 people sustained injuries, since the communal clashes that broke out in Nuh district of Haryana. Within a few hours, the violence and arson spread to Millenium City, Gurugram and its adjoining areas.

The Haryana govt on Wednesday said mobile internet and SMS services in Nuh and some other places in the state will remain suspended till August 5 to prevent any disturbance to peace and public order.

According to the officials, Delhi Police has enhanced patrolling in sensitive areas and are also holding meetings with peace committees. “The social media is being constantly monitored to keep a check on rumours. Vehicles are being checked at the borders,” a senior police official said.

ALSO READ: Gurugram mosque set on fire, imam shot dead; curfew imposed in Haryana's Nuh

Cops are also using drones for security while foot patrolling has been enhanced at several locations.

“We appeal to the people to keep a vigil. If they find anything suspicious, they can call on 112. We are tracking social media as well because such violence is usually instigated through social media. I want to appeal to the citizens to call the police if they find anything wrong or if any message is sent to them. We will take proper action,” a senior police official said.

‘Capital may end up like Manipur, Haryana’

DCW chief Swati Maliwal said that a clip of an alarming incident was circulating on social media. “So far Manipur and Haryana have been the victims of violence, now will Delhi be allowed to become a victim too? If the video is correct then why were these people not arrested?” she said.

On the edge

Activists of VHP and Bajrang Dal held protests at multiple places in the national capital against the clashes in Haryana, causing traffic jams

Videos on social media showed Bajrang Dal supporters reciting Hanuman Chalisa near Nirman Vihar Metro Station. Later, they tried to block Vikas Marg but were removed by police.

In Noida, VHP carried out a demonstration and demanded monetary aid to kin of 2 members of Bajrang Dal, who it claimed died in the clash

Police have enhanced patrolling in sensitive areas and are also holding meetings with peace committees. Social media monitoring is also being done

Vehicles are being checked at borders. Drones are being used for security purposes, officials said, adding foot patrolling is being done in many areas

SC has directed Centre, state governments to ensure no hate speech or violence takes place in Delhi-NCR during marches being held by VHP and Bajrang Dal

