Delhi Chief Secretary forms committee to inspect key government offices

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Secretary-cum-Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Naresh Kumar has formed a committee of senior officials from various departments to inspect the offices of Sub Divisional Magistrate, Additional District Magistrate, Tahsildar and Engineering department.

The committee will recommend how to improve the functioning of these offices keeping in mind the procedural changes required for ease of doing business and simplification of processes and accessibility.

The committee members are AK Singh, Principal Secretary, Environment & Forests Department, Dilraj Kaur, Secretary-cum-Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Ashok Kumar, Secretary, Education Department and Buniyad Singh, Assistant Director, Vigilance Department.

The committee will inspect the process followed by these offices and submit its report in the next 20 days.

“The Committee will study the processes followed in the above-mentioned offices, and make recommendations for identification and implementation of systematic improvement measures like procedural changes required in these departments for ease of doing business (EODB) and simplification of processes and applicable laws, leveraging of information technology to make the processes faceless in a time bound manner, effective implementation of e-Courts, effective monitoring processes, including mechanism for inspections of such offices along with frequency and level of such inspections capacity building programs and any other suggestion the Committee would like to make to improve the transparency and efficiency in these offices,” the order said.

It further added that the committee may co-opt any other officer of the GNCTD for this purpose and secretariat assistance to the committee will be provided by the Vigilance Department.

The committee will submit its recommendations to the CS-cum-CVO by 11th September.

