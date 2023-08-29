Two schoolboys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two school children aged around 13 years were sexually assaulted on multiple occasions by a group of four boys in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, a senior Delhi Police official said on Monday. The official said that the alleged assault took place in the month of April during a summer camp.

“The two boys have given separate complaints against their classmates after which we have registered two cases in the matter,” DCP (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh told this newspaper.

He said the complaint was lodged by the victim boys on August 26 after which an FIR was registered under sections 377 (Unnatural offences) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC and sections 6 and 21 of the POCSO Act at Shahbad Dairy police station. The official further informed that all the accused are minors and they were produced before a child welfare committee. The investigation is underway, he said.

The horrific incident was brought out by Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal who stated that the victim boy attended school during summer camp wherein some students forcibly took him to a nearby park and sexually assaulted him for 7 days.

“The boy has alleged that the accused students also threatened him not to disclose the incident to anyone. He has stated that a couple of days ago, he narrated his ordeal to two of his teachers, but they asked him not to report the matter,” Maliwal said. “The second victim boy has alleged that he was sodomised in the school toilet. He too narrated the incident to two of his teachers in July and August, but they had asked him to not talk about the incident to anyone,” she said

In a notice to the Delhi Police, Maliwal sought details of action taken against the school principal and teachers and has asked whether FIR have been registered against the POCSO Act for allegedly not reporting the matter to authorities. DCW also sought a copy of orders passed by the concerned Child Welfare Committee.

Further, the DCW asked the Directorate of Education to provide an enquiry report on the matter. The Commission asked the department whether the principal and the teachers of the school have been suspended for not reporting the incidents to authorities. It has sought details of guidelines framed by the department for counselling students and reporting cases of sexual assault in the schools.

