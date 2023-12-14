Bus Marshal Scheme: SC refuses to entertain Delhi government's plea against LG Saxena's decision

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday in its order refused to entertain Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) plea challenging Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena's order to terminate the services of all civil defence volunteers working as marshals in DTC buses.

Delhi govt had decided to appoint civil defence volunteers as home guards and depute them as bus marshals.

But the LG had in his order in last month, rejected this proposal, and terminated the services of all civil defence volunteers working as marshals in DTC buses.

This was subsequently challenged by the Delhi govt before the Top Court, which also rejected its plea.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud and also comprising Justics J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra passed the order after hearing the plea of Delhi govt.

The Top Court, however, asked the Delhi govt move the Delhi High Court, which shall decide the petition expeditiously.

Senior lawyer, Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the AAP govt, strongly criticized the LG's decision and said that any good welfare schemes are prevented.

"Does this fall under LG? How can he stop it?" Dr Singhvi alleged in the Top Court.

The CJI, however, refused to entertain the plea and questioned the Delhi govt, as to why we should entertain it under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution.

"Let the HC deal with it, we already dealt with the constitutional matters," the CJI said.

The petition of the Delhi govt sought to challenge the operationalisation of the bus martial scheme in Delhi.

