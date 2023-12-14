Home Cities Delhi

Bus Marshal Scheme: SC refuses to entertain Delhi government's plea against LG Saxena's decision

The Delhi government had decided to appoint civil defence volunteers as home guards and depute them as bus marshals in DTC buses.

Published: 14th December 2023 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 10:50 PM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image used for representational purposes.

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday in its order refused to entertain Delhi's Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) plea challenging Lieutenant Governor, V K Saxena's order to terminate the services of all civil defence volunteers working as marshals in DTC buses.

Delhi govt had decided to appoint civil defence volunteers as home guards and depute them as bus marshals.

But the LG had in his order in last month, rejected this proposal, and terminated the services of all civil defence volunteers working as marshals in DTC buses.

This was subsequently challenged by the Delhi govt before the Top Court, which also rejected its plea.

A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice Dr Dhananjaya Yeshwant Chandrachud and also comprising Justics J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra passed the order after hearing the plea of Delhi govt.

The Top Court, however, asked the Delhi govt move the Delhi High Court, which shall decide the petition expeditiously.

Senior lawyer, Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the AAP govt, strongly criticized the LG's decision and said that any good welfare schemes are prevented.

"Does this fall under LG? How can he stop it?" Dr Singhvi alleged in the Top Court.

The CJI, however, refused to entertain the plea and questioned the Delhi govt, as to why we should entertain it under Article 32 of the Indian Constitution.

"Let the HC deal with it, we already dealt with the constitutional matters," the CJI said.

The petition of the Delhi govt sought to challenge the operationalisation of the bus martial scheme in Delhi. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
aapSupreme Court Aam Aadmi PartyDTC Bus V K Saxena

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp